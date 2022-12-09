Apply now Job no: 529210

Flexible location - Geelong Waterfront / Burwood / Warrnambool

Part-time (14.7 hours per week) and fixed term to 31 December 2023

HEW6 $85,588 - $92,428 (pro-rata) + 17% Superannuation

Please note: In line with special measure provisions in Section 12 of the Victorian Equal Opportunity Act (2010) the University will only accept applications from people who identify as Australian Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

The purpose of this position is to improve the way the university communicates with First Nations students, alumni, communities, and other internal and external stakeholders. Working to understand existing communications policies and procedures, you will seek to create culturally reflective content that engages and connects our communities to each other, and to the multitude of opportunities and services that Deakin provides.

Your key responsibilities will include:

Developing a communications plan in accordance with Deakin policies that allows for timely and culturally responsive communications with First Nations students to enhance the delivery of Deakin’s Indigenous Strategy

Identifying new or improved opportunities for effective communication with target groups, including existing channels that may not be properly utilised

Building and maintaining effective relationships with relevant internal and external stakeholders to achieve strategic communication aims

Staying abreast of market trends in Indigenous higher education and ensure Deakin is delivering communications in a competitive and innovative way

Seeking feedback on the effectiveness and desirability of current and future communications, including ways to minimise duplication or ‘overloading’ of messaging

Providing relevant and timely advice to other areas of the university as required to ensure that communications are effective and culturally-appropriate

Using creative and professional writing skills to draft and develop engaging, high-quality communications content

To be successful, you’ll have:

A degree (or substantial progress towards) in communications or a related field, OR

An equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or training

For a copy of the position description, please see below:

PD - Indigenous Communications Officer.pdf

Applications for this position close on 8 January 2023

Please note the position is situated in the Office of Indigenous Strategy & Innovation, led by Professor Mark Rose, and whilst it will collaborate with NIKERI Institute (formerly IKE) it is not attached to that area.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Infrequent work outside business hours may be required (e.g., work at evening or weekend events may be required)

Working with Children Check (refer to Recruitment Procedure)

Please submit your updated resume and a short cover letter outlining your skills and experience for this role.

For a confidential discussion regarding this position, please contact Helen Wheaton, Strategic Advisor, Indigenous Employment on +61 3 522 73751 or email a copy of your resume to helen.wheaton@deakin.edu.au.

Benefits of working with us:

Become a member of our Indigenous Staff Network

Flexible working arrangements

Five days of paid cultural/ceremonial leave per year and one day of paid volunteering leave, in addition to other generous leave allowances

Competitive remuneration, 17% superannuation, salary packaging options and leave loading

Career development opportunities including study support

Deakin campuses sit on Wadawurrung, Wurundjeri, and Eastern Maar Countries, and the University acknowledges, values and deeply respects its connection with the Traditional Custodians and Elders past and present of these lands and waterways. Deakin is the most popular university destination in Victoria for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and has a rich history of supporting the ambitions of First Nations students, including through the NIKERI Institute (formerly the Institute of Koorie Education).

