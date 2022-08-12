Apply now Job no: 525895

Work type: Full-time, Part-time

Location: Flexible

Categories: Science



Flexible location – Geelong / Burwood / Warrnambool

Permanent Teaching and Research position; full time, part time or job share considered

Level B, $104,618 + 17% Superannuation

Given the significance of this role it is a key requirement for candidates to identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

The Lecturer, Indigenous Engagement will focus on guiding curriculum development within the School of Life and Environmental Sciences at Deakin University. The role will bring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives of natural resources management and Caring for Country into the curriculum.

The role will entail teaching at Deakin and supporting research in Indigenous engagement and natural resources management. You may have an interest in Environmental Science, Environmental Management and Sustainability, Ecology, Zoology, Marine Science or a related scientific discipline.

The Lecturer, Indigenous Engagement will help the School of Life and Environmental Science to embed Indigenous Studies within existing courses of study.

Your key responsibilities will include:

Implementing creative teaching practices

Leading teaching teams to develop learning resources

Monitoring and adapting assessment practices to improve learning outcomes

Guiding students to appropriate support services

Implementing specific aspects of the University’s strategic agenda

Engaging with community activities

To be successful, you’ll have:

Completed a postgraduate qualification in a relevant discipline. This could include a PhD or Masters, and applicants with a Graduate Diploma in Land and Sea Country Management will also be considered

Completed a minimum of a Bachelor Degree and be enrolled in postgraduate study in a relevant discipline. Support will be provided to enable the completion of study.

A record of scholarly learning and teaching in undergraduate and / or postgraduate programs, including innovative curriculum design. If you have no prior teaching experience, we will support your development in teaching within Deakin University.

An emerging reputation in research and scholarship (publications and/or exhibitions and/or success in obtaining external research funding)

Capacity to contribute in a culturally appropriate manner as you partner in research activity in environmental science, or related field

For a confidential discussion regarding this position, please contact Helen Wheaton, Strategic Advisor, Indigenous Employment on +61 3 522 73751 or email a copy of your resume to helen.wheaton@deakin.edu.au

For a copy of the full position description, please see below:

PD - Lecturer Indigenous Engagement.pdf

Please submit your updated resume and a short cover letter outlining your skills and experience for this role by Sunday 11 September 2022. Please feel free to contact Helen Wheaton if you require assistance with your application.

You will need to apply for and maintain a Working With Children Check. Some infrequent travel within Victoria is required.

Successful applicants will need to comply with vaccination mandates imposed by the relevant state/territory government. Applicants who attend third-party sites to undertake University activities will also be required to comply with any other directions or requirements in place at the third-party location.

We understand that our academic workforce is increasingly diverse, and we recognise academic careers may be placed on hold throughout many life circumstances. Achievement relative to opportunity places more emphasis on the quality, as opposed to the quantity of research outputs. In your application, we strongly encourage you to comment on your achievements relative to opportunity.

We value diversity and aim to build an inclusive environment that champions, embraces and respects differences.

The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and s 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic) and s 8(4) of the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006 (Vic).

The position is therefore only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.